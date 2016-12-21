‘Gotham’ Set To The ‘Friends’ Theme Is Somehow Even Darker

Gotham is not a cheerful show, albeit it’s often a very funny one. Just, you know, not cheerful. And it turns out that cutting together some of the show’s highlights to the famously cheerful theme song from Friends achieves the exact opposite effect of lightening the whole enterprise up, much like the same song did with Suicide Squad.

Part of it is Giuls Sholfer is clearly a fan of the show, or at least knows it well enough to cut in a dark joke or two. Like, for example, cutting to Nygma right when the Rembrandts complain that their love life is dead. Yeah, uh, we guess Ed would know that feeling if anyone would. Beyond that, we’ve got cheerful flamethrower murder, Erin Richards losing her mind, and a cast montage that proves Gotham really needs to stop casting already. Remember when Harvey Dent was supposed to be a regular on top of everyone else?

For us, this just raises the question of what the single life is like in Gotham, a city so corrupt it elected an outright gangster as mayor. Would Ross and Rachel stick together simply because there were no other options? Would Nygma insist to Oswald they were on a break? The mind reels at the possibilities.

(via Entertainment Weekly)