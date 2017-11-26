Netflix

The sixth and final season of House of Cards is still going ahead, but the wait for production to resume on that last chapter is going to be a little longer for the political drama’s cast and crew.

Deadline reports that Media Rights Capital SVP of television business and legal affairs Pauline Micelli wrote a letter to the show’s staff thanking everyone involved for their patience and that the program’s production hiatus will be extended from November 27 through December 8 with crew members being paid during that stretch. Deadline suggests production will happen at some point after December 8th. An additional update on production plans is scheduled to arrive by that point.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” said Micelli in the letter obtained by Deadline. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

House of Cards will have to sort out how to handle Kevin Spacey’s departure from the show in the wake of several sexual assault and harassment allegations facing the actor. Netflix publicly cut ties with Spacey in early November and the expectation is that his character will be written out of the series.

(Via Deadline)