FXX

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia normally doesn’t “do” cliffhangers, but season 12 ended on a big question: Was that Glenn Howerton’s final episode?

“It’s a little complicated,” he told us after the finale. “I may seem a little bit evasive here, and I don’t mean to. It’s not entirely certain whether I am or am not. I might be. I might be, but I might not be.” Of course, Howerton gave that not at-all-vague quote before NBC picked up his sitcom with Patton Oswalt, AP Bio, which almost certainly means he’s not coming back, right? Well…

When a TVLine reader asked whether the next season of Sunny has been delayed by a year, Matt Webb Mitovich responded, “A year might be a little harsh. I’m hearing that due to the cast’s extracurricular activities, the FXX comedy is likely not to return with new episodes until late 2018.”

The season 12 finale aired on March 8, 2017, meaning Sunny will go at least 19 months between new episodes (assuming it returns no earlier than October 2018). That’s by far the longest between-seasons break in the show’s history, besting the previous record set by season nine (November 2013) and ten (January 2015). That’s the bad news. The good news: maybe Howerton can find time in his busy schedule for at least one more season? He’s not the only cast member with extraneous commitments — Kaitlin Olson has The Mick, Charlie Day is busy making movies, and Rob McElhenney is preoccupied directing the Minecraft movie — but he’s the only one making a thing out of it.

Classic Dennis.

(Via TVLine)