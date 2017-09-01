The season seven finale of Game of Thrones featured many meetings and partings, and one of the most important was the uncoupling of Jaime and Cersei Lannister. After seven seasons of the incestuous union, Jaime was eventually pushed too far (too soon, Bran?) and left his sister’s side for good following her betrayal of Jon and Daenerys. Apparently the craven decision to not send her troops North to help fight the Night King was a bridge too far for the sometimes noble, sometimes stupid knight.
According to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, that moment couldn’t come soon enough. In an interview with HBO’s Making Game of Thrones, he explains that he’s “been waiting for this moment for a long time.”
“That was it. That was the moment. She’s so cynical on a level that he doesn’t understand. You don’t give your word in front of the whole world and then just f*ck ‘em. That’s too far. The fact is, yes there’s always been a lot of deceit, but Jaime is actually pretty straightforward when it comes to ‘walking the walk’ and all that. He’s thinking, ‘You commit to something, and you’ve just seen this thing is real, what the hell…?’ She takes it to a place that he can’t follow her to.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With