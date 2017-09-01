HBO

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones featured many meetings and partings, and one of the most important was the uncoupling of Jaime and Cersei Lannister. After seven seasons of the incestuous union, Jaime was eventually pushed too far (too soon, Bran?) and left his sister’s side for good following her betrayal of Jon and Daenerys. Apparently the craven decision to not send her troops North to help fight the Night King was a bridge too far for the sometimes noble, sometimes stupid knight.

According to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, that moment couldn’t come soon enough. In an interview with HBO’s Making Game of Thrones, he explains that he’s “been waiting for this moment for a long time.”