Getty/Shutterstock

Jim Breuer will always be associated his time on Saturday Night Live in the late ’90s, which gifted comedy fans with his “Goat Boy” character and The Joe Pesci Show sketches. But it’s not like the 49-year-old stand-up comic is trying to distance himself from that time, Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan’s stoner comedy Half-Baked, and other cherished projects from his past. Hence why he agreed to host the Stars of Saturday Night film marathon on HDNet Movies, running through March 31st on AXS TV’s sister channel. (Half-Baked didn’t make the cut, though Breuer and fellow SNL alum Will Ferrell’s appearances in Dick did.) The event includes countless comedy classics — new and old, cult and otherwise — whose casts feature former SNL cast members and frequent SNL hosts.

We spoke with Breuer about the SNL-themed movie marathon — among other things — during a brief break in his rigorous touring schedule. With his previous stand-up special, Comic Frenzy nearly two years behind him, the comedian has big plans for what his next hour will look like.

You’re hosting HDNet Movies’ SNL film marathon. Did you help out with programming, too?

No. Programming was already set and all that. They reached out to me and asked if I would host and I said, “Yeah, I’d definitely love to host that, it sounds like a lot of fun.”

SNL has had a weird time as of late. Have you been keeping up with it?

I’m not going to lie to you. I’m very family oriented, and I’ve been touring constantly for last eight or nine years. Do I always keep an eye on it? Yeah, because it’s like my own neighborhood, so I’m always rooting for my old neighborhood. I honestly think it’s been launching more and more stars since I was there been there. Will Ferrell, and after Will it seemed like the next cast with Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Jason Sudeikis exploded. Even with the show’s current cast, the women are pretty powerful. It seems like it’s still rocking to me, but like I said, I’m not able watch every new episode.