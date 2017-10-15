Getty Image / ABC

The Twitter war between the son of the President of the United States’ and late night host Jimmy Kimmel is continuing on, with Donald Trump Jr. launching attacks on Kimmel by using the comedian’s Man Show past, pretty much because he’s speaking out for more accessible and affordable health care now. There’s also Kimmel’s call for sensible gun control after 59 people were killed and over 500 were injured in the Las Vegas massacre, while Trump Jr. tweeted out the expected “thoughts and prayers.”

Kimmel has an idea why Trump Jr. is focused more on his job of the No. 1 cheerleader for his dad’s administration — the younger Don wants the attention. In an interview with the “failing” New York Times, Kimmel said that “(Trump Jr.) is trying to position himself as someone of importance, and he seems to be looking for high-profile media figures to fight with. If you go through his Twitter feed, it’s one desperate cry for attention after another.”