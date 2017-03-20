Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When the White House released its federal budget proposal last week, increased defense spending and fast, fancy jets made the list. However, Meals on Wheels, the National Endowment for the Arts, and practically everything else did not. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney’s press conference and subsequent news show appearances haven’t staved off public outcry either, so Last Week Tonight host John Oliver decided to give it a shot on Sunday night. Needless to say, the comedian’s quick look into the matter didn’t make it sound any better.

Citing Mulvaney’s previous comments about how the proposed budget came together, which involved reviewing Trump’s past speeches and interviews, Oliver didn’t waste much time:

“Basically, Mulvaney treated Trump’s past statements the way Trump treats women — randomly singling out a few of them, and then reducing them down to numbers. But that cannot have been easy when you think about it, because translating the noises that come out of Trump’s face into hard policy prescriptions is almost impossible.”

The Last Week Tonight host then went through a few pertinent examples from campaign stops and rally speeches: