Larry David began his SNL monologue with the most Larry David line:
“You tolerate me.”
The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator (which recently returned after a six-year break) covered many of his favorite topics in tonight’s episode, including dating, the differences between then (keeping a condom in his wallet) and now (holding onto a sheet with the mercury levels of fish), and how he noticed a disturbing trend about sexual predators, including Harvey Weinstein: many of them are Jews. “I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative,” he said. “I want them to say there goes a fine Jew.”
The fine Jew continued with one of the risker monologue premises in recent years: the difficulty of dating in World War II-era concentration camps. “Would I still be checking out women in the camp?” David joked. “There are no good opening lines in a concentration camp.” He then suggested, “If we ever get out of here, I’d like to take you out for latkes.” Not only was it a bad pickup line, it also upset a lot of SNL viewers, who think it’s always too soon.
