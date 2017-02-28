NBC

If Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) didn’t have some kind of emotional, pseudo-familial attachment to the collection of weirdos and slackers under her employ, there’s no way those people would have been able to keep their jobs. Rude, crude, unhinged, and perfectly willing to jack someone’s special sandwich — they were all monsters, but they were her monsters. And in a way, that kind of dedication (and ability to rein in the circus and actually put on a show each week) made Lemon a great boss, even if she, herself, exhibited behavior that kept her from being a model employee.

For those times when you find yourself staring out the window wondering when the tyrant who signs your paychecks will move on to torture someone else, here are a few more reasons why Liz Lemon would be the perfect boss.

She’ll Put Up With All Of Your BS

The difficult people Liz Lemon dealt with on a daily basis ranked pretty high on the chaos scale. You’re not perfect, but you probably wouldn’t undertake a lengthy and carefully choreographed fake meltdown like Jenna (Jane Krakowski) did and you wouldn’t denigrate your co-workers on the regular (to their faces…). Because of this, Lemon wouldn’t just tolerate your low-level antics, she’d probably let you pick lunch every day as a way of thanking you for being a welcome change of pace, just as long as it isn’t Blimpie’s.