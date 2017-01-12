Young Barack Obama Was Bizarrely Wise For His Age

Michelle Obama Gets An All-Star Send Off Thanks To Jimmy Fallon, Dave Chappelle, And Jerry Seinfeld

Michelle Obama made her final stop on Jimmy Fallon’s show, following up the tearful goodbye from her husband on Tuesday night with some hijinks on The Tonight Show. The entire night was devoted to her, with a few special guests along the way and a finale performance from Stevie Wonder. It was a fine send off for the First Lady, complete with enough Fallon trademarks to keep his typical audience happy.

The show kicked off by letting a few major Michelle Obama fans say goobye to a photo of FLOTUS for a little video message. Only it wasn’t for a video and Obama walked out to surprise each one of them with a great reaction. Most of them just crumpled in her arms, while a few shouted out in surprise that they were face to the face with the First Lady. Once it was back to the studio, Obama walked out for her chat and then ended up doing some “Thank You Notes” with Fallon.

