comedy central

Comedy Central’s @midnight will soon be no more. The show will graciously bow out at the network on August 4th. Host Chris Hardwick, the producers, and the network all mutually agreed to bring the show to an end according to Deadline, using the show’s 600th episode as the proper point to turn out the lights and stop awarding points.

The show has been a long-running staple of Comedy Central’s late night offerings at this point, even though it has moved away from its original midnight airtime following the cancellation of The Nightly Show. It leaves a hole for the network to fill in its post-Daily Show schedule with Jordan Klepper’s new show coming this fall. While The President Show has been running on Thursdays following the final Daily Show of the week, you would have to think that the staying power of a show about President Trump would weaken as we dive deeper into this presidency and eventual lose the breakneck pace (or not, who knows). The midnight spot is now open.