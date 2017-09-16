Netflix

A locations manager for the Netflix crime drama Narcos was found dead in his car in rural Mexico on Monday. El Pais reports that 37-year-old Carlos Muñoz was found in a vehicle riddled with gunshots in rural Mexico.

A friend of Muñoz says the film industry veteran drove out to photograph areas for season 4 scouting when he was last seen alive. Hours later the body of Muñoz was discovered in a compact car on an unnamed dirt road. Details on what happened are in short supply, but Muñoz’s friend (who asked not to be identified) suggested the presence of an unfamiliar person with a camera could have had something to do with the tragedy.

“Maybe they thought he was collecting information and they started tracking him in a car,” theorized his friend.

The area Muñoz was in is considered to be notorious for drug-related homicides.

Netflix released a statement today expressing their condolences and stressing that details on what happened are still being sorted out.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz, a well-respected scout, and send our condolences to his family,” said the company in a brief message on the matter. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

