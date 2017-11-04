Netflix Has Officially Cut All Ties With Kevin Spacey

#House of Cards #Netflix
11.03.17 50 mins ago

Netflix

While it was previously reported that the staff of House of Cards was looking for ways to write Kevin Spacey off of the show, it seems like Netflix has made the decision definite. In an official statement, the streaming giant has fired Spacey unequivocally.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

Following a string of allegations of sexual assault leveled against Kevin Spacey, including some by employees on the House of Cards set, his status at Netflix was called into question. It is still unknown how exactly House of Cards will be moving forward, as the decision to cut Spacey comes after two episodes of the sixth and final season had already been shot.

While it seems highly likely that more horrifying stories about Spacey’s behavior are on the way, at the very least he is starting to face consequences for his actions.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Netflix
TAGSHOUSE OF CARDSKEVIN SPACEYNETFLIXSEXUAL ASSAULT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 5 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP