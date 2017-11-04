Netflix Has Officially Cut All Ties With Kevin Spacey

Netflix

While it was previously reported that the staff of House of Cards was looking for ways to write Kevin Spacey off of the show, it seems like Netflix has made the decision definite. In an official statement, the streaming giant has fired Spacey unequivocally.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

Following a string of allegations of sexual assault leveled against Kevin Spacey, including some by employees on the House of Cards set, his status at Netflix was called into question. It is still unknown how exactly House of Cards will be moving forward, as the decision to cut Spacey comes after two episodes of the sixth and final season had already been shot.

While it seems highly likely that more horrifying stories about Spacey’s behavior are on the way, at the very least he is starting to face consequences for his actions.

