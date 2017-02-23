If you love dinosaurs, cartoon rabbits trapped in a Dashiell Hammett plot, or the Trailer Park Boys, it’s going to be a banner month for you on Netflix. Here are the highlights of what’s coming, and the lowlights of what’s going, plus the full list
Jurassic Park (1993), March 1st
The first three Jurassic Park movies all arrive March 1st, but the first one is still the best, even if Jurassic Park III has its charms. Also, let’s all try not to focus on the fact it’ll have its twenty-fifth anniversary next year.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), March 1st
Robert Zemeckis’ classic, mixing together classic Los Angeles noir and the golden age of animation, finds the dearly departed Bob Hoskins as Eddie Valiant, a drunken PI who stumbles into a murder case where the main suspect is a neurotic cartoon rabbit, which is just the tip of a far more complex scheme involving a land grab, a movie studio, and a dark secret from Eddie’s past.
Blazing Saddles (1974), March 1st
Mel Brooks gives the Western the spindling, mutilating and bending it deserves in his comedy classic. Stream it for Randolph Scott, or Mongo Santamaria.
The Craft (1996), March 1st
Yes, the ’90s classic about teenage witches is on streaming, so you can finally relive the days when bulky jeans and eyeliner was the height of bad teendom in Hollywood. Joking aside, this really is a genuinely good and underrated thriller, and it holds up better than you remember.
Marvel’s Iron Fist, March 17th
The last of the Defenders hits Netflix to kick ass, take his company back, and hopefully meet Luke Cage, because really what are we doing here, otherwise?
As for what’s leaving, it’s mostly sharks: The whole Jaws franchise is gone as of March 1st, and the subtle, touching shark divorce drama Mega Shark Vs. Mecha Shark will leave March 29th. Find the full list below.
Avail. 3/1/17
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with Angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
Avail. 3/3/17
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
Avail. 3/4/17
Safe Haven (2013)
Avail. 3/5/17
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/8/17
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
Avail. 3/9/17
Thithi (2015)
Avail. 3/10/17
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss’ Daughter (2016)
Avail. 3/13/17
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Avail. 3/14/17
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/15/17
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
Avail. 3/16/17
Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coraline (2009)
Avail. 3/17/17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/18/17
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
Avail. 3/20/17
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
Avail. 3/21/17
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
Avail. 3/23/17
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
Avail. 3/24/17
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Avail. 3/25/17
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Avail. 3/26/17
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Avail. 3/27/17
Better Call Saul: Season 2
Avail. 3/28/17
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/30/17
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
Avail. 3/31/17
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016
Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving 3/1/17
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: War
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3
Survivors: Series 1 – 2
Leaving 3/2/17
Black or White
Sweetwater
Leaving 3/3/17
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
Leaving 3/4/17
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
Leaving 3/5/17
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
Leaving 3/6/17
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
Leaving 3/7/17
Hansel vs. Gretel
Leaving 3/8/17
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games
Leaving 3/15/17
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
Leaving 3/16/17
American Dreamz
Leaving 3/23/17
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
Leaving 3/25/17
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
Leaving 3/27/17
Dragonwolf
Leaving 3/28/17
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
Leaving 3/29/17
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
