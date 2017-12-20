Netflix released a teaser for Narcos season 4 on Tuesday, promising a change in scenery and some shakeups in the cast of the show. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pedro Pascal’s DEA agent Javier Peña will no longer be the star of the popular streaming series. Instead, Rogue One star Diego Luna and War On Everyone star Michael Pena will step in as co-stars on the series’ fourth season in Mexico. The change in location and actors will also bring a change in the show’s time period according to Entertainment Weekly:
Pascal costarred as DEA agent Javier Peña, who was tasked with Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons and then the Cali Cartel in season 3. Production recently began on the new season in Mexico City, Mexico, and season four will be set in Mexico. The story will focus on the Guadalajara cartel, and producers have noted that means the show’s focus will be going back in time to the late 1970s and ’80s.
