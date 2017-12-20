Getty Image

Netflix released a teaser for Narcos season 4 on Tuesday, promising a change in scenery and some shakeups in the cast of the show. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pedro Pascal’s DEA agent Javier Peña will no longer be the star of the popular streaming series. Instead, Rogue One star Diego Luna and War On Everyone star Michael Pena will step in as co-stars on the series’ fourth season in Mexico. The change in location and actors will also bring a change in the show’s time period according to Entertainment Weekly: