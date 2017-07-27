Here’s What The ‘Oz’ Cast Has Been Up To

#HBO #Where Are They Now?
07.27.17 1 hour ago

HBO

One of HBO’s first major forays into original programming, the prison drama Oz premiered a little more than 20 years ago in 1997, and ran for six seasons (which you can stream anytime on HBO Now). Taking full advantage of the freedoms that a premium cable channel allowed, Oz showed an unflinching view of what life was like inside the Oswald State Penitentiary. With a sprawling cast of characters that included inmates, correctional officers, and conflicted spiritual leaders, the show acted as a showcase (and a springboard after the show’s run) for a mix of up-and-coming actors and seasoned character.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what some of the cast has been up to since we last got a glimpse behind those prison walls back in 2003.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Where Are They Now?
TAGSHBOOzShareableswhere are they now?

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP