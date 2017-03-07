NBC

If there was one recurring theme throughout the run of NBC’s The Office, it was that everyone was simply trying their best to make it to the end of the day. While Michael Scott (Steve Carell) was the manager and de facto leader, Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) was really the heart of Dunder Mifflin-Scranton, first as the receptionist, then as a sales associate, then later as an office administrator. Whatever her job title, Pam approached each day with a soft-spoken good nature while she quietly waited out the clock like everyone else. For all of us that are just trying to make it through our day, here are some of Pam Beesly’s most inspiring quotes.