There are, believe it or not, more than eight hundred episodes of Power Rangers series at this point. And, with the movie coming out on March 24th, you might be wondering where you can catch some old-school Ranger action. Well, the good news is that starting next Tuesday, you’ll be able to see it all, as Twitch is rolling out a 16-day marathon.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, Power Rangers is a string of serialized TV shows about teenagers entrusted with giant robots and superpowers and tasked with beating up monsters. Generally the shows are made in Japan and then have new footage of American actors cut in, with their voices dubbed over the action scenes, giving the whole thing an amusing cheesy veneer. If the idea of arming teenagers and teaching them to beat people up seems poorly considered, rest assured that the bad guys on this show are just as prone to terrible ideas, so really it’s more about keeping them busy.

Airing on the Twitch Presents channel, they really are starting at the beginning; the first episode of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers will start streaming at 11am Pacific (2pm ET) and the whole thing won’t stop until the last episode of Super Dino Charge rolling out March 30th. So if you’re behind on the Rangers, you’ll have a good way to get caught up.

