Next to Breaking Bad’s Walter White, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has had one of the most extreme character evolutions in recent TV history. He’s shifted from small-town cop and family man to someone who has had to someone with a lot of blood on his hands (and teeth). Rick’s journey on The Walking Dead has hardened him and pushed him past the lines he’s drawn for himself on numerous occasions all in the name of survival and keeping his people safe.

The walkers in his world are an ever-present nuisance more than anything else — the real danger lies in the array of psychos and the bands of maniacs he and his group have encountered.

To mark the second half of the show’s seventh season, we decided to examine these villains and rank them based on their threat level to Rick and the group. (Spoilers ahead.)

8. Pete Anderson

Rick dealt with plenty of jerks prior to meeting Pete (Corey Brill), only this time Rick wasn’t out on the trail, but a guest in Pete’s community. Beating the snot out of the guy in the street might not have been the ideal way for Rick to deal with Pete, but it got the point across — for a little while, anyway. Eventually, Pete became too violent and Rick was of course given the green light by Deanna to handle the abusive drunk once and for all.