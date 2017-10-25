A ‘Rick And Morty’ Character Straight Up Dies In A Sponsored Clip

10.25.17

Rick and Morty season 4 won’t be coming for awhile, but Adult Swim shouldn’t have trouble paying for it thanks to their top rating for TV comedies and their cash influx from Old Spice in the clip above. In the commercial set in the Rick and Morty-verse, Rick takes a cash payment from Old Spice to introduce Morty to some Old Spice mascots at 3 a.m., but these aren’t typical mascots. They’re anthropomorphic spray bottles capable of stealing, wrecking things, and eating. Specifically, the mascot known as “Swagger” feeds upon a beloved side character who has seemingly met its surreal, cologne-scented demise:

