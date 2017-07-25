Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick and Morty is delightfully insane and can even make us laugh with sponsored content about thieving hamburger mascots who aren’t Hamburglar, and we’ll be getting more episodes starting this Sunday. The “Not Justin Roiland” YouTube account (which definitely isn’t run by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland) has shared the “leaked” opening credits for season 3 (video above).

We already saw the first episode of season 3 as an April Fool’s Day surprise. That episode, “The Rickshank Redemption,” featured Rick setting up a false past and tipping off a real-life frenzy for Szechuan dipping sauce. That was quickly followed by rumors about McDonald’s bringing the sauce back and recipes for making your own. There’s been a development on that front.

At the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Rick and Morty, Roiland revealed McDonald’s has promised to send him an entire jug of the discontinued Szechuan sauce. If anybody’s jumped through enough hoops to finally obtain saucy triumph, it’s him: