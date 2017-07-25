Back To The Future | In Theory

‘Rick And Morty’ Is Getting A Jug Of Real Szechuan Sauce And ‘Leaks’ Some Season 3 Videos

#San Diego Comic-Con #SDCC 2017 #McDonalds #Dan Harmon #Adult Swim #Rick And Morty
Entertainment Editor
07.25.17

Rick and Morty is delightfully insane and can even make us laugh with sponsored content about thieving hamburger mascots who aren’t Hamburglar, and we’ll be getting more episodes starting this Sunday. The “Not Justin Roiland” YouTube account (which definitely isn’t run by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland) has shared the “leaked” opening credits for season 3 (video above).

We already saw the first episode of season 3 as an April Fool’s Day surprise. That episode, “The Rickshank Redemption,” featured Rick setting up a false past and tipping off a real-life frenzy for Szechuan dipping sauce. That was quickly followed by rumors about McDonald’s bringing the sauce back and recipes for making your own. There’s been a development on that front.

At the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Rick and Morty, Roiland revealed McDonald’s has promised to send him an entire jug of the discontinued Szechuan sauce. If anybody’s jumped through enough hoops to finally obtain saucy triumph, it’s him:

“I heard they had a limited batch at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada,” Roiland told reporters. “I called every McDonald’s in L.A. and went online. I even might have tried to connect with people in Canada to see if they could mail it to me — and that failed.” (Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Diego Comic-Con#SDCC 2017#McDonalds#Dan Harmon#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMDAN HARMONJUSTIN ROILANDMCDONALDSRICK AND MORTYSan Diego Comic-ConSDCC 2017SZECHUAN SAUCE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 17 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 7 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP