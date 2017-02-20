Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s now been nearly two years since season two of Rick and Morty premiered on Adult Swim, and while we know the third season will be premiering sometime in 2017 we still don’t know when, and fans are starting to get pretty testy. Series co-creator Dan Harmon — who has got to be sick to death of everybody asking about it by now — says that the third season is currently being drawn, citing perfectionism as the reason for the delay.

For now, there’s not much to do other than wait, but in the meantime fans will take any and all scraps they can get their hands on, from behind-the-scenes sneak peeks to claymation shorts to even fan-animated courtroom reenactments. So when Adult Swim Australia released the above “EXCLUSIVE! Season three opening scene” on Monday, suffice to say people probably got pretty excited.

Unfortunately, without giving away the joke, that excitement would turn out to be a bit premature, as you can see by the reactions to the network’s note about the video on YouTube.