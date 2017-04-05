A Look Back At Buffy's 6 Best Moments Of Badassery

Sarah Michelle Gellar Plays ‘F*ck, Marry, Kill’ With Her ‘Buffy’ Leading Men

04.05.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Sarah Michelle Gellar stopped by the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse on Tuesday night following the big Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20th anniversary reunion, where a call-in viewer put her in a bit of an uncomfortable position by asking her to play “Marry, Shag, Kill” with her Buffy leading men: Angel, Spike, and Xander. Obviously, Buffy and Xander never dated, even if he did have a crush on her for the first few seasons (and whatever you want to call this scene in season two’s “When She Was Bad”). However if the question was amended to include Buffy’s actual onscreen romance Riley it would be pretty much a no brainer since everybody wanted to kill Riley.

“I mean I guess marry Angel but can you really marry the undead?” she asked host Andy Cohen. (Yes! It’s just a game!) “So marry Angel, um, shag Spike, obviously … But I don’t wanna kill Xander though!” When informed the rules of the game, Gellar shot back, “I don’t have to do anything, you can’t make me!” Well, she is the Slayer after all.

Around The Web

TAGSANDY COHENBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERSarah Michelle GellarWATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP