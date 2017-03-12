Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Margot Robbie was the last to play Ivanka Trump during her time hosting SNL earlier this season, mocking that odd Trump family photo during a game of Celebrity Family Feud. Now it’s Scarlett Johansson’s turn to play the object of so much of our president’s affection as the centerpiece of the show’s latest fake advertisement.

The beauty, grace, and elegance of “Ivanka” is on display here as she makes her way through a room, knocking out candles by just walking by and apparently drawing disgust from the rest of the people at this party. Why is that? That would due to her new perfume: Complicit. While it might seem like she’s a “champion for women” and an advocate, most folks can only see her like this: