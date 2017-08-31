Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The selling point for the new season of South Park, which premieres September 13, is that it’s a return to the boys pretending to be anime characters, or losing games on purpose because baseball is so boring.

In other words, less Trump.

“This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters,” Trey Parker said, “because to me that’s the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous but not ‘did you see what Trump did last night?’ Because I don’t give a [sh*t] anymore. We probably could put up billboards — ‘Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!’ — and get crazy ratings. But I just don’t care.”

To support South Park returning to its “Fingerbang” routes, Comedy Central released a teaser full of clips from previous episodes, all set to Cartman covering the Montell Jordan classic “This Is How We Do It.” There’s also some edited footage, so instead of the ‘Member Berries nodding their heads to Toto’s “Africa,” they’re now nodding their heads to Toto’s “Africa” after Jesus, who’s high on HGH, explodes into “Gangnam Style.” Yup, South Park is back.

Broad City also returns on September 13 for a very good evening of comedy.