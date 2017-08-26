Netflix Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 With Posters That Seem To Have Some New And Familiar Faces Very Worried

08.26.17

It feels like ages since we last visited Hawkins, Indiana. Granted, that might be the spot-on ’80s touches playing tricks on us, but we’re just we’re dang excited to binge another season of Stranger Things in one big gulp. A fresh batch of posters for season 2 of the Netflix should amp up that anticipation even more.

The streaming supernatural series has unveiled a collection of posters featuring some familiar faces (minus a certain somebody) and even a few one new ones, but they all have one thing in common. No one seems to be feeling particularly comfortable with whatever the hell’s taking place.

“We’re going back to Hawkins,” warns the first in a series of ominously captioned Stranger Things account tweets. “A place where the curiosity door never closes. A place where new adventures await us. And it’s only getting stranger.”

