Netflix Teases Season 2 Of ‘Stranger Things’ With This Disorienting ‘Nosebleed’ Clip

10.11.17

Stranger Things whisks us into human experiment hell in their latest of tease of the show’s feverishly anticipated second season. None of the magician’s secrets are really revealed in the disorienting new clip, but the promo does thrust us right back into that uneasy feeling we had in season 1.

Containing the appetizing title of “Nosebleed,” this 44-second clip (which is more like 30 seconds with some add-ons) is a rather visceral revisiting of Eleven’s mysterious past. Or at least it certainly feels that way. A number of images flash, the titular nosebleed comes out of what appears to be Eleven’s nose (OR IS IT???) and we’re presented with “sunflower,” “three to the right,” “four to the left,” “rainbow” and “450” as repeated concepts of some clear significance. It’s the sort of clip that invites analysis, a need to unpack and a 70% chance you’re wrapped up in a Charlie Day style conspiracy that misses the purpose of the spot entirely. If that’s not your cup of tea, this Netflix spot still works as something to keep you hyped for the season dropping.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix on October 27. Don’t pretend like you’re gonna hold off until Halloween before binging it all.

