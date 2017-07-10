Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Throughout the ’70s and ’80s, New York City wasn’t the bright beacon of family entertainment and tourism it is today — especially in Times Square. To help jolt the country’s memory, The Wire creator David Simon, star and executive producer James Franco, co-star Maggie Gyllenhaal and HBO will premiere The Deuce on September 10th. A short 30-second teaser previewed the new series back in May, offering viewers a first look at Franco’s doing double duty as brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino, but a new extra long teaser trailer just dropped to remind everyone The Deuce is coming soon.

Co-created by Simon and fellow The Wire alum George Pelecanos, The Deuce will explore the “legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square” during the time period via the “rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry.” Along with the two Francos and Gyllenhaal’s portrayal Eileen ‘Candy’ Merrell, the eight-episode limited series features a massive supporting cast that includes, among others, David Krumholtz (Numb3rs and The Good Wife) as a rather sleazy-looking gentleman monologuing about the fact that New York “apparently” has no community standards.

There’s also a near-miss reference to Deep Throat, the 1972 porn film that initiated the “Golden Age of Porn” and the obscenity trials that soon followed. The Deuce premieres September 10th on HBO.