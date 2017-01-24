What The Westworld Finale Means For Season 2

‘The Leftovers’ Season 3 Teaser Offers A First Look At The End Of The World

#HBO
Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Though fans of Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers have busied themselves trying to find the hidden Easter egg Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur tucked away in The Good Place, the critically acclaimed series’ third and final season is almost upon us. And now HBO is offering viewers a few teases of the upcoming conclusion’s hinted apocalypse — as indicated by its chosen tag line, “The End Is Near” (or “Is Near The End”?) and the hauntingly lovely soundtrack from the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby.”

According to the official press release:

This season finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as they desperately grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

Much like the previous two seasons’ more Lindelof-like moments, this short first look doesn’t really involve a lot of action. Instead, Justin Theroux and his fellow Leftovers cast members spend most of the nearly 40-second spot peering up into the sky, watching a small plane spell out “The End Is Near” across the sky. What, did you think The Young Pope himself would turn up and save everyone in the end?

HBO

The Leftovers returns April 16.

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSDAMON LINDELOFHBOJUSTIN THEROUXTHE LEFTOVERSTRAILERS
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP