Though fans of Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers have busied themselves trying to find the hidden Easter egg Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur tucked away in The Good Place, the critically acclaimed series’ third and final season is almost upon us. And now HBO is offering viewers a few teases of the upcoming conclusion’s hinted apocalypse — as indicated by its chosen tag line, “The End Is Near” (or “Is Near The End”?) and the hauntingly lovely soundtrack from the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby.”

According to the official press release:

This season finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as they desperately grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

Much like the previous two seasons’ more Lindelof-like moments, this short first look doesn’t really involve a lot of action. Instead, Justin Theroux and his fellow Leftovers cast members spend most of the nearly 40-second spot peering up into the sky, watching a small plane spell out “The End Is Near” across the sky. What, did you think The Young Pope himself would turn up and save everyone in the end?

HBO

The Leftovers returns April 16.