Theory: Eugene Is Going To Save Negan From Sasha On ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
03.11.17

The season finale of The Walking Dead doesn’t arrive until early April, but the storylines are already coming together for what looks to be a heartbreaking, emotional and bloody season finale. It’s too early to say exactly what will transpire, but the tea leaves suggest that things do not look good for either Eugene or Sasha.

Let’s take a look at the evidence we have, so far:

— Eugene is now a Savior, and from the looks of things, Eugene is not an unwilling one. In fact, given the opportunity to kill Negan, Eugene demurred, saying that what the Alexandrians did to Negan’s men was just as bad as what Negan did to Abraham and Glenn. It appears that Eugene has gone to the dark side.

— The best friend that Eugene has in Alexandria is Rosita. The two were together with Abraham since before they met Rick and moved to Alexandria. One of the reasons that Rosita has been acting so obnoxious this season is that Rosita feels responsible for Eugene’s abduction.

— Rosita recruited Sasha in an effort to kill Negan. Sasha agreed, so long as she could take the shot. Rosita, who wouldn’t have it any other way, gave Sasha a sniper rifle.

