5 Ways To Be Healthy

Chrissy Metz Hints At Toby’s Fate In Advance Of ‘This Is Us’s Return On Tuesday

Author Profile Picture
Trending Editor
01.09.17

NBC

Here’s some good newsfor fans of This Is Us: viewers will find out if Toby lives or dies “within the first five minutes” of the show’s return on Tuesday, according to creator Dan Fogelman. Whether that will be a positive or negative outcome is still to be seen, but in a recent interview with EW, one of the show’s triplets teases what could come about in their first new episode after the mid-season break.

In the conversation, Chrissy Metz — who portrays Kate, Toby’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, on the series — can’t outright say what happens in the beginning of the episode (she admits to being “so cryptic”) but has confidence in how the story will be resolved. Apparently, the cast was “devastated” when they found out about that twist and immediately thought “Well, what does this mean? Short-term, long-term, what does this mean?” She also spoke well of the storytelling in general, saying

TAGSChrissy MetzThis Is Us
Author Profile Picture
Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 day ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP