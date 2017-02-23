HBO/AMC

Hey, what are you up to this April? Thinking about going outside a little to enjoy the spring sunshine? Maybe heading to a baseball game or hitting the golf course or working on the garden a little bit? Well, sorry. That’s not going to happen. Your TV has now claimed all of April. There’s no time to go outside. You can take a machete to your overgrown lawn sometime in June.

Just scroll through the list of shows premiering in April. Looking for some critically-acclaimed dramas? Cool. Better Call Saul (April 10, AMC), The Leftovers (April 16, HBO), and Fargo (April 19, FX) return with two weeks of each other, and will be running at the same time as The Americans and Ryan Murphy’s Feud, which premiere over the next couple weeks and should be in various deep and/or intense stages of their seasons as the returning shows start dropping. And that’s before we even get to the new shows rolling out during the month, which include a 13-episode Hugh Hefner documentary titled American Playboy (April 7, Amazon), Handmaid’s Tale (April 26, Hulu) and an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods (Starz, April 30).

But you probably want to balance out all that drama with a few laughs, too, right? Also cool. Archer (April 5, FXX), Angie Tribeca (TBS, April 10), Brooklyn Nine-NineVeep (April 16, HBO), Silicon Valley, and Catastrophe (April 28, Amazon) are back, too. Just ballparking it without actually doing the math, that’s like half of TV’s best comedies dropping over a three-week span.