AMC

Our nation is currently divided on their feelings about Mexican immigration into the United States, so it is not much of a surprise that viewers of Fear the Walking Dead would likewise be divided over an episode that aired almost entirely in Spanish with English subtitles. From a storytelling standpoint, it made perfect sense, as showrunner Davie Erickson explained to Entertainment Weekly:

I hope that people don’t get frustrated by the subtitles, but creatively, it just made sense. That was not something that I was concerned with and it’s not something that the network ever expressed any worry over either, so it’s just what it is. I mean, if you’re telling a story that’s set in Mexico and the characters are all Spanish-speaking characters, there’s no reason to play it in English. If we had thrown in a character who was English-speaking just to make sure we had some balance between the languages, that would have felt a little bit cheesy, a little bit forced.

A lot of twitter users gave the series props for daring to air the episode mostly in Spanish.

I really enjoyed the all Spanish episode! #FearTWD — Rachel ♌️ (@HollywoodRache) June 19, 2017

#FearTWD so many Spanish haters… ummm just wtf did you expect with a hispanic cast ? Chill… the wall hasn't been built yet. — Scott שאול בן ישוע (@SGrayban) June 19, 2017

This #FearTWD episode is so good I haven't minded at all that most of it is in Spanish with subtitles. Totally worth watching & reading it. — Snotgirl (@Fawn_Liebowitz) June 19, 2017