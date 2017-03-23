The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Jon Hamm And Tina Fey Are Returning For 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3

Season two of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ended with Kimmy happily reuniting with Lillian and Jacqueline (and Robert Durst’s sister, Robertina) before receiving some terrible news: she’s married to Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the reverend who kept her and her fellow “Mole Women” in a bunker for 15 years. On the bright side, he wants a divorce, but… they’re married?!?

Even Kimmy was caught off guard with this bombshell. But we’ll find out more about the union in season three, because Netflix announced that Jon Hamm will return in season three of the Netflix comedy, as will previous guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Amy Sedaris, and Tina Fey. There’s no word on whether she’ll play the other Marcia Clark, tipsy therapist Andrea Bayden, or a new character.

Netflix also revealed that Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin, and Maya Rudolph will join the Kimmy-verse, where Bunny and Kitty is the most popular show on television and Now That Sounds Like Music! is enjoying a 30-week run at the top of the Billboard charts.

Kimmy Schmidt unfortunately doesn’t return until May 19, but in the season premiere, “Kimmy finds herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus returns from his cruise and auditions for an exciting new role. Lillian has to break up with her boyfriend Robert Durst.” Don’t worry about ol’ Durst, though — he’ll find love with Mikey’s terrifying grandma.

