‘The Walking Dead’ May Begin Its Eighth Season Down Three Characters

AMC

Entering its eighth season, The Walking Dead is slightly hobbled, but still the highest rated series on cable (and it’s not even close). However, the series may have to take on the competition this fall with one hand tied behind its back, figuratively speaking.

Last week, we learned that Christian Serratos — who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead — had been pregnant for much of the seventh season, and gave birth right around the time the eighth season begins filming. We put two and two together and surmised that the gunshot would she suffered in the seventh season finale was not arbitrary. We can reasonably conclude that Rosita will be laid up in the medical unit for the first few episodes of the season, at least, as Serratos takes some time off, as Alanna Masterson did at the beginning of the seventh season.