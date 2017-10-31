AMC

The Walking Dead faced stiff competition on Sunday night. There was Stranger Things on Netflix, The Deuce‘s season finale, Sunday Night Football, and, oh yeah, the most exciting game in the 113-year history of the World Series. “The Damned” was still by far the most-watched episode of any program on cable that night, but it was the least-watched episode of the series in five years.

TV By the Numbers reports that Sunday’s episode drew a 4.0 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic, which was “the lowest for the show since March 11, 2012 — the next-to-last episode of season two. TWD’s 8.92 million viewers were the least since the season two finale.” That long-ago episode was the introduction of Michonne; Shane was killed only a week before.

The ratings tumble is particularly worrisome for The Walking Dead, because not only did the show bring back a character we haven’t seen since the first season, one of Negan’s Saviors was played by an old school TGIF favorite.