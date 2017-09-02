AMC

The Walking Dead is lumbering into view for its eighth season and once again a series regular is teasing that death looms large in the latest go-around. Considering how often characters get killed off on TWD, season 8 sounds like it has potential to be real messy.

Chatting with Australia’s national radio station Triple J, Chandler Riggs (a.k.a. Carl/CORAL Grimes) noted that a lot of killing is coming to season 8 of the durable AMC series. According to Riggs, season 7 has set the table for the action to come.

“Season 7 was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan, and this season there’s going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan,” explained Riggs. “Yeah, lots of fighting, lots of cool stuff. It’s really, really fun this season.”

I like the explosions tease quite a bit because who doesn’t like to imagine characters leaping out of the way from a giant KABLAM + fireball? The “lots of killing” line definitely syncs up with actor Steven Ogg’s “thin the herd” comments from August which is a tease that will either make you very excited, very worried or some jittery combination of the two.

Riggs also lent his perspective on the rotating character situation as a young’un turned grizzled cable TV veteran.

“We’ve had a few characters this season who I feel so bad for, because they’re coming in in the midst of all the war and the craziness with the explosions and everything,” he said. “Yeah, I mean I definitely feel like an OG or a veteran because I’ve been on since I was 10. I still love it. I still have so much fun doing it. Especially in the last few seasons, getting to do more and more with my character and interactions with the other characters. It’s been really, really awesome.”

The Walking Dead returns for season 8 (and its landmark 100th episode) on October 22. Best to get fired up in advance for all them future explosions.

