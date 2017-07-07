AMC

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Sunday’s episode is a double header mid-season finale, and things are about to get bloody. While Alicia breaks off from the group to join Jake, the tensions continue to bubble over back at the ranch. Surprisingly, adding an armed militia into the mix only made things more stressful.

Killjoys (SyFy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — John continues to search for Clara and not everyone is on board.

Dark Matter (SyFy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The crew’s reputations are at stake when some old familiar faces return to cause trouble.

Wynnona Earp (SyFy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Waverly and Wynnona are dealing with some dark sh*t, and all the while a storm is brewing.

Orphan Black (BBCA, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Sarah and Kira finally get to enjoy some mother-daughter time, but expect for this calm to be cut short by some revelations about Kira’s abilities. She hasn’t been one of the creepiest kids on television for no reason. Cosima and Delphine are headed to the Neolution mansion for what’s sure to be a terrible (but eventful) dinner.

Tour De Pharmacy (HBO, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — The Seven Days In Hell team is back to take on the world and absurdities of professional cycling. The cast is stacked, and Uproxx’s Alan Sepinwall is a fan.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — It’s a night for sports legends on Celebrity Family Feud, with Ozzie Smith, James Worthy, Le’Veon Bell, and Marshall Faulk among the week’s competitors.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The athlete challenges continue with Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker, and Apollo Ohno all taking their shot at the Pyramid.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — It’s another night of obstacles, with competitors taking on The Rolling Pin and The Wingnut.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Bryce falsely accuses Dr. Ken of a crime, and only Desna and Jennifer can save him.

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The relationship between Tommy and Keisha continues, and hopefully Ghost won’t find out (he is definitely going to find out).

The Defiant Ones (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — A deep dive into the relationship and career beginnings of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, The Defiant Ones is the latest of HBO’s documentaries and not to be missed.