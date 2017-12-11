‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Removes Any Ambiguity About That ‘Shocking Moment’

12.10.17 3 Comments

In the closing moments of the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Carl pulls open a bandage to reveal that he has been bitten. In fact, it appears that was bitten two episodes ago while fighting off walkers with Siddiq. He was essentially among the walking dead during the entire episode, which is why he wrote that note to his father. It’s why he was willing to sacrifice himself to Negan. It’s why he took one last look at the note Enid left him. He was already all but dead.

Carl will die, but he’s not dead yet. His story is not quite done. According to Scott Gimple on tonight’s The Talking Dead, he still has an important story to tell.

“It will play out as we’ve seen bites play out. It’s very important to the story and to Carl’s story, and I am very focused on the fact that Carl is alive. He has some business to tend to. Yeah, it’s a one-way ticket, but I like to think that the things we see in the next episode are so important to his life, to everyone’s life.”

