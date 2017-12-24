Will Smith Is Pretty Sure He’s No Longer Very ‘Fresh’ If The Rumored ‘Fresh Prince’ Revival Ever Happens

#Will Smith #The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
12.24.17 39 mins ago

If you’re expecting more of the same from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air if it ever received its own revival, Will Smith has some bad news for you. He does not seem himself playing the same old “Will” that was causing trouble for Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv all those years ago. Instead, he thinks he’d have to be Uncle Phil himself if he ever came back.

“I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one — I’m 50. C’mon Aunt Viv, I’m 50, I can’t go out on my own!”

Any Fresh Prince revival would be odd, but it would definitely fit in with the other shows that are being brought back for new seasons. Even if it were just a return for one TV special, it’d be fun to see how Will has calmed down while Carlton is now the cool one, Ashley is a superstar, and Hillary is president or something like that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith#The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
TAGSTHE FRESH PRINCETHE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIRWILL SMITH

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP