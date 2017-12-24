Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re expecting more of the same from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air if it ever received its own revival, Will Smith has some bad news for you. He does not seem himself playing the same old “Will” that was causing trouble for Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv all those years ago. Instead, he thinks he’d have to be Uncle Phil himself if he ever came back.

“I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one — I’m 50. C’mon Aunt Viv, I’m 50, I can’t go out on my own!”

Any Fresh Prince revival would be odd, but it would definitely fit in with the other shows that are being brought back for new seasons. Even if it were just a return for one TV special, it’d be fun to see how Will has calmed down while Carlton is now the cool one, Ashley is a superstar, and Hillary is president or something like that.