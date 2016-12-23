Poor Donald Trump. No one wants to perform at his inauguration. The president-elect, who lost the popular vote by nearly three million, by the way, was allegedly turned down by everyone from Garth Brooks to Elton John and Andrea Bocelli. Even after his team secured one of the few high profile acts willing to perform, the Radio City Rockettes, rumors began to swirl that many Rockettes did not want to participate, forcing the group’s union to release a statement that made it clear that any kind of boycott would be forbidden.
Not exactly the kind of press a tiny-pawed, thin-skinned future leader of our country wants to hear about the party celebrating his big entrance into office, you know? Thankfully one lone A-list celeb has stepped up to the plate… Only we’re not sure if what Alec Baldwin is suggesting is exactly the kind of act Trump had in mind.
I liked him a lot better when he was “The Mimic”.
Someone needs to say “yes” just to have the opportunity to mock him right in his face.
The problem is that in order to perform one would probably have to sign a document saying that they wouldn’t do that along with his standard non-disclosure agreement.
I like when a wealthy Hollywood actor that degrades his own daughter tells me why someone else is a ‘bad person’.
I’ll take that over a wealthy reality star that wants to fuck his daughter.
@Wick: +1
@Wick Having to choose between two pieces of shit is what got us into this problem to begin with. Maybe if we stop picking total garbage people to represent us it’ll help.
@RicoSavage: I’d say we managed to get into this problem by electing a piece of shit pathological liar, narcissist, serial abuser of women, racist/xenophobe, phony, pandering demagogue who is completely unqualified to hold the office of president.
As opposed to electing a candidate who, while apparently phony and ethically shady, has never been prosecuted, despite a partisan effort during the last 25 years to find anything there. But she would also have been one of the most qualified candidates to assume the office in history.
So pardon me if I don’t find them to be pieces of shit. Trump is a massive, vomit-inducing load of diarrhea that has been sitting in the toilet for weeks. Hillary was some bad gas that you get after Indian food.
Did we just warp back to 1992?
@earlyk79 “Did we just warp back to 1992?”
Do you want me to list the many reasons my quote could not possibly apply to Bill Clinton? Let’s just start with the unqualified, racist/xenophobe, pandering demagogue sections.
Slick Willy may have been a philanderer, but that’s nothing new as far as presidents go.
But lmao that rightwing nitwits are still employing the deflect to Bill Clinton page from their the playbook even after the election. The guy was already president. Move on.
May your children never push your buttons scorpion.
Again Alec baldwin is much more homophobic than trump and demeaning to women but gets a pass.
Huh. I wonder why Kate McKinnon keeps working with him.
Baldwin is kind of an asshole, but in what reality is his behavior towards women remotely as bad as Trump’s?
Plus, candidates for President are rightly subject to more scrutiny than random celebrities. It just so happens in this case we managed to actually elect a celebrity to be president. This was because a large chunk of voters ignored the mountain of red flags turned up when scrutinizing Trump.