New Snoop Dogg alert: He and Dr. Dre only released Missionary a few months ago, but he already has a new album on the way, Iz It A Crime?.
The project is set to arrive tomorrow, May 15, and it includes features from Sexyy Red and Pharrell. Based on this teaser, the title track samples the Sade classic “Is It A Crime.”
On Access Hollywood, he spoke about the inspiration behind the album title, saying:
“Just some of the things that I do, that I’ve done, that have been speculation, and I just want to ask the question, ‘Is it a crime? Is it a crime for me to do the things that I do? Is it a crime for me to take care of people, to love people, to be there for people? Is it a crime for me to be me?'”
Check out the Iz It A Crime? cover art and tracklist below.
Snoop Dogg’s Iz It A Crime? Album Cover Artwork
Snoop Dogg’s Iz It A Crime? Tracklist
1. “Intro”
2. “Iz It A Crime?” Feat. October London
3. “Joy”
4. “Unsung Heroes”
5. “Sophisticated Crippin'”
6. “Can’t Wait” Feat. LaRussell
7. “Can’t Get Enough” Feat. Jane Handcock
8. “Keep It Movin” Feat. Stesmatic and Charlie Bereal
9. “Just The Way It Iz” Feat. Wiz Khalifa and J Black
10. “You Want My All” Feat. Akeem Ali
11. “What’s Hattnin?” Feat. Charlie Bereal
12. “Spot” Feat. Tonio Armani and Pharrell Williams
13. “ShutYoBitchAssUp” Feat. Stresmatic
14. “Cold Summer” Feat. Denaun
15. “Snoop Will Make You Dance”
16. “Life’s Journey” Feat. Blaqtoven
17. “Me N OG Snoop” Feat. Sexyy Red
18. “Let Me Love You”
19. “West Up”
20. “My Friend” Feat. Denaun
21. “Live Life”
Iz It A Crime? is out 5/15 via Death Row Records. Find more information here.