New Snoop Dogg alert: He and Dr. Dre only released Missionary a few months ago, but he already has a new album on the way, Iz It A Crime?.

The project is set to arrive tomorrow, May 15, and it includes features from Sexyy Red and Pharrell. Based on this teaser, the title track samples the Sade classic “Is It A Crime.”

On Access Hollywood, he spoke about the inspiration behind the album title, saying:

“Just some of the things that I do, that I’ve done, that have been speculation, and I just want to ask the question, ‘Is it a crime? Is it a crime for me to do the things that I do? Is it a crime for me to take care of people, to love people, to be there for people? Is it a crime for me to be me?'”

Check out the Iz It A Crime? cover art and tracklist below.