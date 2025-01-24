When the news first broke that Bruno Mars was collaborating with Sexyy Red — his third such out-of-left-field collaboration in the past few months — fans didn’t know what to expect. What they got, though, should be unsurprising: A raunchy, upbeat party rap anthem titled “Fat, Juicy & Wet.” The video finds Sexyy and Bruno flirting and flexing with champagne, soap bubbles, and surprise cameos from Bruno’s other recent collaborators, Lady Gaga and Rosé of Blackpink.

Lyrically, the song takes Sexyy Red right back to the material that first put her on the map: Randy boasts about the quality of her lady parts, interspersed with blush-inducing promises for the romantic rendezvous. Bruno, who is no shrinking violet himself, matches her energy on the chorus, praising that “I don’t even gang bang / p**** so good, make me throw up a set.”

Prior to teaming up with Sexyy Red, Bruno seemingly stepped out of his comfort zone on “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga, a country song, and “APT.,” the rock-and-roll departure from K-pop idol Rosé. However, those moves have been fairly effective; “Die With A Smile” topped the Hot 100 to start 2025, while “APT.” has been at the top of the Global chart practically since its release. Will Bruno’s bid for a “strip club anthem” do the same?

Watch Sexyy Red’s “Fat, Juicy & Wet” video featuring Bruno Mars above.