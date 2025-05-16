Today (May 16) Jin’s sophomore solo album, Echo, hit streaming platforms. To celebrate its release “Running Wild” singer shared a moody new visual from the project.

On “Don’t Say You Love Me,” Jin sheds the BTS playboy image to expose his emotional vulnerability. In the visual, directed by Yongseok Choi, Jin is haunted by the ghost of his romantic past.

“I really thought I made up my mind / Hopped in the car and put it in drive / I tried to leave, like, a hundred times / But something’s stoppin’ me every time, oh-ho / Fakin’ a smile while we’re breakin’ apart / Oh, I never, never, never meant to take it this far / Too late to save me, so don’t even start / Oh, you never meant to hurt me, but you’re makin’ it hard,” sings Jin.

Filmed in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board, Jin can’t avoid his former lover’s essence as he tries to enjoy a day out at popular hot spots Goldhill Plaza, Marina Bay, National Gallery Singapore, Anderson Bridge, Singapore Flyer, and more.

Jin fans can experience the ballad live when his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR kicks off next month.

Watch Jin’s official video for “Don’t Say You Love Me” above.

Echo is out now via BigHit Music. Find more information here.