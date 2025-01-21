New music Fridays is slowing and quietly becoming a thing of the past. Behind Tyler The Creator and Earthgang, Bad Bunny is the latest superstar to ditch the traditional release schedule for his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. For the “Baile Inolvidable” musician, it has paid off.

Yesterday (January 19), the Billboard 200 chart revealed Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos had secured its No. 1 slot after its first full week of tracking. This achievement marked the global superstar’s fourth time snagging the coveted spot. Back in 2023, Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana held the top position. The year prior, Un Verano Sin Ti did the same and 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo upon its release.

For the week ending January 16, Debí Tirar Más Fotos brought in 203,500 equivalent album units, SEA (streaming equivalent album) units comprise 195,000 (which equates to 264.03 million on-demand official streams), 7,500 traditional album sales, and 1,000 TEA (track equivalent album) units comprise.

Bad Bunny’s streaming numbers marked the largest streaming week for any album since Kendrick Lamar’s GNX in December 2024. The feat also set another record for Latin music. Debí Tirar Más Fotos is now the majority Spanish language to top the Billboard 200 in 2025 and the 28th “mostly non-English” project to do so in the chart’s history. Debí Tirar Más Fotos is one of six Spanish language to achieve this milestone.

Taylor Swift’s Lover (Live From Paris) landed at No. 2. SZA’s SOS (at No. 3), Kendrick Lamar’s GNX (at No. 4), and Lil Baby’s WHAM (at No. 5) rounded out the week’s top 5 Billboard 200 positions.