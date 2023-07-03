Young Thug came close to doing what only Taylor Swift has managed to (briefly) do since March 18: Unseat Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time from No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

On July 8, Billboard released its latest albums chart, and One Thing At A Time notched its 15th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 as Wallen nears Adele’s record-most 24 total No. 1 weeks on the Billboard 200 with 21 from 2011-12. As it stands, Wallen’s One Thing At A Time already has the most No. 1 weeks by any album since the aforementioned run from Adele, as per the publication. Tthe only interruption was Swift’s Midnights on the June 10 and June 17 charts.

Young Thug will have to settle for a No. 2 debut (89,000 equivalent album units) for his album Business Is Business, which he released while he’s still imprisoned and awaiting trial. Young Thug and other YSL members were arrested in May 2022 on a 56-count indictment, including RICO charges.

Uproxx‘s Aaron Williams reviewed Business Is Business and its deluxe counterpart, both executive produced by Metro Boomin.

“Although incarceration isn’t the same as death, the album’s compilation of old verses and guest appearances makes it feel almost cobbled together the way some notable posthumous releases have been and raises the question of how much of this was what Thug actually wanted versus how much of it was just feasible over the past few months,” Williams wrote.

He added, “As it stands, the project is a testament to the value of sequencing and an emblem of what the music world might lose if Young Thug loses his case.”

As for Thug’s No. 2 debut, Billboard explained why he shouldn’t feel bad about it, noting that Wallen’s One Thing At A Time “has blocked” 10 prior albums from sniffing the No. 1 spot and forced a No. 2 debut, including Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract), Niall Horan’s The Show, Jimin’s Face, and Agust D’s D-Day. If it stays at No. 2 or below, Business Is Business will become the 11th album on that list.

See more Billboard 200 chart statistics below.

This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200: 1. @MorganWallen One Thing At A Time (15th week at No. 1)

2. @youngthug Business Is Business (debut)

3. @_PesoPluma Genesis (debut)

4. @taylorswift13 Midnights

5. @1GunnaGunna A Gift & A Curse — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 3, 2023

.@billieeilish's 'Happier Than Ever' has now spent 100 total weeks on the #Billboard200 (No. 159 this week). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 3, 2023

.@Imaginedragons' 'Evolve' has now spent 300 total weeks on the #Billboard200 (No. 164 this week). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 3, 2023

Every new No. 1 album on the #Billboard200 of 2023, so far:@TXT_bighit The Name Chapter: Temptation@karolg Mañana Será Bonito@MorganWallen One Thing At A Time@Stray_Kids 5-Star: The 3rd Album — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 29, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.