Hurricanes And Climate Change — An Explainer

After wrecking large swaths of the northwestern reaches of the Bahamas, leaving at least 30 dead and a nation in crisis, Hurricane Dorian is currently making its way up the east coast of the United States. Emergency alerts have gone out for the entire South Carolina coastline; Charleston has seen flooding, high winds, and downed power lines; North Carolinians are being told to shelter in place; and experts are forecasting storm surges and possible flash flooding in coastal North Carolina and Virginia through Friday evening, with predicted rainfall of “6 to 12 inches in the coastal Carolinas and 3 to 8 inches in far southeast Virginia.”

Welcome to hurricane season. Though it isn’t new by any stretch of the imagination. Still, over the past decade, we’ve collectively witnessed storms like 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which damaged or destroyed 650,000 homes, left 7.5 million people without power, and led to over 285 deaths, or 2017’s Hurricanes Harvey and Maria, the latter of which plunged Puerto Rico into darkness, and is estimated to have caused at least 2,975 deaths. Irma and Jose also did a fair amount of damage in 2017. Last year, Florence and Michael brought punishing rains to the Atlantic coast as part of a 22-hurricane season that “began earlier, continued later, and some took unexpected paths before hitting land.” Five of the 35 recorded category 5 hurricanes in 169 years of record-keeping have come in the past four years.

So what gives? Is this just Mother Nature flexing her muscles? Humans getting better at tracking storms? Part of shifting and completely normal trends? Bad luck? Or is an influx of powerful hurricanes linked to climate change? An explainer.

What happened in the Bahamas?

First: let’s go over what’s going on with Dorian, the most recent hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of the morning of Friday, September 6, Dorian seems to be widening and weakening along the coast of North Carolina. But before Dorian made its way up the east coast of the U.S., it first made landfall in the Abaco Islands — an outcropping of smaller islands in the Bahamas populated by fishermen and Haitian immigrants, as a category five storm early on Monday, September 2. It then stalled out over Grand Bahama, the popular tourist island, for an entire day, pummeling the island with “sustained winds as high as 180 miles per hour.”

Of the damage to the Abacos, Lia Head-Rigby, who runs the hurricane relief group HeadKnowles, told the Associated Press, “It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic.” The death toll in the Bahamas is at least 30, but expected to rise in the coming days and weeks as rescue efforts get underway.

The storm moved toward Florida on Tuesday, September 3, and, though it’s now hovering between a category two and three storm, it’s now making its way up the east coast of the U.S. with a substantial forecast cone, which effectively means: while they can guess, experts can’t say exactly where it’ll go next.