10 Undrafted Rookies Who Will Be On NBA Rosters This Fall

With Summer League now officially over, NBA teams are beginning to hand out training camp invites. While first-round picks have guaranteed contracts, and second-round picks are almost always assured invites to training camp, the undrafted rookies who partook in Summer League now must wait for the phone to ring allowing them to creep another step closer to being on an NBA roster. Here are 10 undrafted rookies who will be suiting up for an NBA team this fall:

1. JEREMY LIN

Lin put on an impressive display during the Vegas Summer League. He showed off his all-around skills which include a high basketball IQ, a good outside shot, and fearlessness on the court. While Lin’s Summer League team, the Mavericks, probably don’t have a need for him with Jason Kidd, Rodrigue Beaubois, Jose Juan Barea and Dominique Jones on the roster, some team (the Lakers have shown interest) will find a spot for him.

2. JON SCHEYER

In my opinion, Scheyer fell into a great situation. He went undrafted but signed to play with the Heat in Summer League. Now that the Heat have signed the Big Three of LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, they need minimum salary guys to fill out the roster. With point guard being their biggest question mark, Pat Riley & Co. were surely impressed with Scheyer’s shooting ability and basketball savvy this summer.

3. SCOTTIE REYNOLDS

Reynolds was invited to Phoenix mini-camp yesterday, and he will likely stick with the Suns. He is a solid point guard who makes his teammates better, and fits in well with the Suns’ style of offense. With Leandro Barbosa gone as a guy who could play point, that leaves Steve Nash and Goran Dragic as the only true PGs in Phoenix. Expect Scottie to be the third one.

4. OMAR SAMHAN

I read a great article the other day about Samhan that talks about how he has been constantly overlooked because he doesn’t have the physical attributes other players do. Samhan’s game is based mainly on skill particularly areas of the game like footwork. He doesn’t jump the highest or run the fastest, but Samhan gets the job done which he showed for Dallas by averaging 10 points and seven rebounds for them this summer.

5. BRIAN ZOUBEK

Zoubek has a partially-guaranteed contract from the Nets that ensures him a training-camp invite. Even if he doesn’t stay with the Nets, Zoubek will find a home. He was one of the most efficient rebounders in all of college basketball last season, and rebounding is the skill I believe translates easiest from college to the NBA. Any team with a size and rebounding deficiency could use Zoubek.

6. BEN UZOH

Like Zoubek, Uzoh also has a partially-guaranteed contract with the Nets. He has great size for a point guard and also possesses the ability to knock down the three. Uzoh shot over 46 percent from the field in Summer League, and showed good all-around ability. He can be a solid third point-guard somewhere.

7. SYLVEN LANDESBERG

Had Landesberg stayed in school another year he probably would have been a first-rounder in next year’s Draft. Landesberg played with the Kings this summer, and while he was overshadowed by teammates Donte Green, Omri Casspi and DeMarcus Cousins, he quietly carved out a nice summer. He averaged just under 10 points per game on 46 percent shooting, and showcased his wide range of abilities: ball-handling, and mid-range shooting among them.

8. SAMARDO SAMUELS

Samuels should have stayed at Louisville for another season, but he left early and is fighting for a spot like the rest of these guys. He has a ton of potential and ability, and averaged 12.6 points (57 percent shooting) and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Despite some attitude issues, teams are always willing to take a risk on big guys with talent like Samuels.

9. MIKHAIL TORRANCE

Torrance didn’t play at all for the Heat Summer League team because of an injury so he is at a disadvantage because of that. However, Torrance is a big point guard who can be a distributor or a scorer depending on what his team needs. He plays great in transition, and also excels at creating his own shot. A heart ailment has teams concerned about him, but at the end of the day his talent will get him a roster spot.

10. SHERRON COLLINS

I’m surprised that Collins didn’t get drafted. He is a player who is a proven winner, great leader and most importantly, a solid player. He shot over 55 percent while averaging over 12 points for Charlotte in Summer League, and displayed the toughness and smarts that made him so successful at the college level. A playoff team would be smart to sign him.

What do you think? Would you want any of these guys on your team? Is there someone we missed?

