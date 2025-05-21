June 7 and 8 will mark the return of the BET Experience Fan Fest to Los Angeles, with its usual festive lineup of concerts and activities — including, as usual, a celebrity basketball game in which today’s biggest stars get to show off their hoop skills.

This year’s BETX Celebrity Basketball Game participants have been announced, with Anthony Hamilton Jr., BlakeIANA, BossMan Dlow, Carter the Body, Cordae, Darryl Vega, DeVon Franklin, G-Herbo, Hunxho, Jabari Banks, K Camp, Kalan.FrFr, Kemoy Martin, Mario, Pardison Fontaine, Rapsody, Rob49, Rome Flynn, Skilla Baby, Theo Barns, Zoe Spencer, and Zillionaire Doe all playing in the game.

Meanwhile, the teams will be coached by some veterans of both hoops and hip-hop, with Flau’jae, Matt Barnes, Offset, and Ty Young patrolling the sidelines. Bow Wow will host, assisted by audience correspondent Lola Brooke, and announcer MC Lyte.

BETX Fan Fest will also feature the return and reimagining of the network’s beloved music video countdown show, 106 & Park, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a livestream. There will also be karaoke, Freestyle Saturday rap battles, and a reunion special with some of the original hosts.

The following Monday will be the premiere for the BET Awards, hosted by Kevin Hart for the second year in a row. You can find more info here.