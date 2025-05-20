Drake Insists ‘There Is No Drake Curse, But It’s Funny, Though’

Perhaps the most famous supposed “curse” in contemporary sports is the “Drake curse,” which is based on an apparent pattern of Drake-supported teams or athletes losing. Now, Drake himself has shared his thoughts on it.

In a new video (an ad for gambling platform Stake) shared yesterday (May 19), Drake says:

“I feel like… I feel like I don’t play sports, so, um [laughs]… Whether I pick the wrong team or not, you know, I don’t… if I could get out there on the field and win for all your favorite teams, I would, but… No, the Drake curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody can ever talk to me about the Drake curse. Toronto Raptors are NBA champions, so… if there was a Drake curse, Kawhi would have never hit that shot, we would have never beat the Warriors… there is no Drake curse. But, it’s funny, though. I am a flawed sports bettor, I will not deny that. I’m not… that’s not my gift, so I’ll let everybody roll with it, you know. And I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there’ll be plenty more content in the future for you to confirm your theories. ‘Cause for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out, so… But one day, I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane and then everybody’s just going to be like, ‘Shh,’ on quiet.”

Check out the video here.